Former Huskers Head Coach Retiring From College Football

One of the better humans in college football has decided it is time to step away from the game after a long career in the sport.

Ohio University head football coach Frank Solich announced his retirement from college football on Wednesday.

Solich is stepping down due to a cardiovascular issue that he disclosed during his statement on his retirement.

Ohio offensive coordinator Tim Albin will take over and has been given a four-year contract.

Solich would go on to talk about his replacement and the future direction of the Ohio University football program.

"I've appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it's clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward."

During his tenure at Ohio, Solich became the all-time winningest coach in MAC history accumulating 115 wins.

Prior to taking over at Ohio, Solich coached at Nebraska where he helped lead the Huskers to a Big12 title in 1999.

For more information on the Ohio football program, their current roster, and their new head coach, you can visit their team website.