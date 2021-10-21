Former Minnesota Twin Eddie Rosario Leads Braves in NLCS

With four hits and two home runs, Eddie Rosario has taken the reins to lead the Atlanta Braves in the postseason.

During the NLCS, Rosario has hit .588 with a pair of four-hit games. He's the first player to have a pair of four-hit games in the same LCS. Only Hall of Famer Robin Yount, who did it in the 1982 World Series, has done it in any postseason series.

In Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rosario banged out four hits in a game for the second time in the National League Championship Series and tied a Braves postseason record with 12 total bases. With the victory, the Braves seized a commanding 3-1 series lead over Los Angeles and can clinch their first pennant since 1999 with a win at Dodger Stadium in Game 5 on Thursday.

On Sept. 19, Rosario hit for the cycle against the San Francisco Giants, needing just five pitches to do so. That kicked off a hot streak that has continued right on into the highest-stakes games of his career. Beginning with that game, Rosario has hit .354 with five homers over a 22-game span. And when his bat is referred to as being hot, it's just that -- one particular hot bat. Rosario said he has been using the same stick with which he hit for the cycle.

"I've been using that bat that I hit for the cycle with and it has not disappointed," Rosario said. "I had that double remaining, and I'm like, man, this bat has not let me down yet."

Game 5 is tonight on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO beginning at 6:30 PM.