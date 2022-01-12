Former Minnesota Twin Jim Kaat to have Uniform Number Retired

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they will honor National Baseball Hall of Fame electee Jim Kaat by retiring his uniform number 36 during a pregame celebration on Saturday, July 16 prior to the Twins hosting the Chicago White Sox.


The Zeeland, Michigan native was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on December 5, 2021, and will join, among others, former teammate and fellow Twins legend Tony Oliva in the Class of 2022.

According to a release by the Twins ballclub, Kaat went 283-237 (.544) with a 3.45 ERA (4530.1 IP, 1738 ER), 180 complete games, 31 shutouts, 17 saves, 1083 walks, 2461 strikeouts, a 1.26 WHIP, and a .264 opponent batting average in 898 career games (625 starts) for Washington/Minnesota (1959-73), Chicago-AL (1973-75), Philadelphia (1976-79), New York-AL (1979-80) and St. Louis (1980-83). Kaat made his major league debut for the Washington Senators in 1959 and was a crucial part of the franchise’s starting rotation when it relocated to the Twin Cities in 1961. He won 10 or more games for the Twins in every season except for 1961, when he won nine and is the club’s all-time leader in wins (189), games started (422), and innings pitched (2959.1), while ranking second in complete games (133), shutouts (23) and strikeouts (1824).
https://www.mlb.com/twins/news/jim-kaat-number-36-to-be-retired-by-twins

