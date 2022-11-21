Former Minnesota Vikings WR Lands in NFL Record Books

The National Football League added a new leader to their record books on Sunday with a 103 yard kick return.

Atlanta Falcons do it all star Cordarrelle Patterson took a kick off to the house for 103 yards and with his ninth career kick return for a touchdown landed in the NFL record books.

Patterson became the all-time leader in kick returns for a touchdown with nine in his NFL career.

He passes former kick returners Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs who both had 8 career kick returns during their great careers.

Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has played for the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots as well.

The Atlanta Falcons would go on to defeat the Chicago Bears 27-24 on Sunday.

For more information on this story, the National Football League and the remaining schedules throughout the season, you can visit the leagues website.