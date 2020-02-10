Former NFL Head Coach Dom Capers to Join Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have added another former NFL head coach to their coaching staff.

Former NFL head coach Dom Capers is joining the Minnesota Vikings staff as a defensive assistant.

His official job title will be a Senior Defensive Assistant to Mike Zimmer.

Capers has been in the NFL as a coach for 33 seasons and most recently served as a defensive assistant for Jacksonville.

Prior to that, Capers was a head coach with Carolina and Houston as well as defensive coordinator with Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Miami and Green Bay.