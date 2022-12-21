Former Packers WR Sammy Watkins Finds New NFL Home

The Green Bay Packers were hoping that Sammy Watkins would be a part of the solution at wide receiver in 2022 but that didn't work out as planned.

He was released by the team on Monday by the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

It wasn't long though after being released that Sammy Watkins found a new home and it is a familiar one for Watkins as well.

The Baltimore Ravens signed the free agent this week and will place him on the active roster after they placed wide receiver Devin Duvernay on the IR.

Baltimore is looking to get a boost at the position as they try to navigate their way to the playoffs.

Watkins previously has played with the Baltimore Ravens as well.

