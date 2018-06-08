As you might imagine, the emotions surrounding a hockey player winning their first Stanley Cup can be quite intense. But for former Sioux Falls Stampede forward T.J. Oshie, Thursday's (June 7) cup-clinching win for his Washington Capitals in Las Vegas carried the added emotion of sharing it with his father, who's been battling Alzheimer's disease.

Tim Oshie, a former hockey coach in the family's hometown of Everett, Washington, was diagnosed five years ago. Thursday night, he was in Las Vegas celebrating his son's triumph.

After the win, T.J. was overcome with both the joy of finally making it to the top of the hockey world after a ten-year career, and the of being able to share the moment with his dad.

T.J. Oshie came to Sioux Falls in the 2004-05 USHL season, playing 11 games for the Stampede before being drafted by the St. Louis Blues. Following the draft, Oshie played three seasons for the University of North Dakota, before signing with the Blues in 2008.

During his time in St. Louis, Oshie was seleceted to play for Team USA in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia.

He landed in Washington in 2015 after being traded for two players and a draft pick.

Oshie is the fourth former Stampede player to win a Stanley Cup.