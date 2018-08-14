Former South Dakota State forward Ellie Thompson will continue has signed her first professional contract to play in Luxembourg this fall with Basket Esch.

Thompson, a Chaska, Minnesota native, finished her four-year career at SDSU after the 2017-18 season as a three-time second-team All-Summit League selection. She was named to the all-tournament team twice and was part of the 2015 Summit League All-Newcomer Team.

She posted top ten career numbers with the Jackrabbits in rebounds (774), offensive rebounds (312), blocked shots (8), and blocked shots per game (0.89).

Basket Esch went 8-16 last season, finishing eighth in the ten-team Total League.

Last season's roster featured two American players, each with ties to the Summit League. Jacqlyn Poss played at Denver and graduated in 2017. Olivia Nash played at Oakland, which was a member of the Summit when she won Freshman of the Year honors from CollegeSportsMadness.com, in 2013. After that season the Grizzlies moved to the Horizon League.

