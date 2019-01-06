Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert found the end zone in his first-ever NFL postseason game.

The two-time Jackrabbit All-American was on the receiving end of a ten-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, Sunday (January 6) at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Britton, South Dakota native finished the day with two catches for 20 yards and a score.

The former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft finished his rookie regular season with 33 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged better than ten yards per reception.

The Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, now move on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and travel to New Orleans Sunday (January 13) to battle the Saints at 3:40 PM.

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.