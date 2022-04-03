Former USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit Named Coach of Year

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team just completed a historic season and the awards just keep coming in.

Not only have the players been receiving awards, but their head coach has been getting all kinds of recognition as well.

As many know, USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit took the West Virginia head coaching job this week, but she has been honored this week for her amazing efforts in 2021-2022 at USD.

Dawn Plitzuweit was named the Kay Yow Coach of the Year this week, presented by CollegeInsider.com and once again solidifies how great of a coach she has become over the years.

USD is coming off a amazing season that saw them win the Summit League Tournament and advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the complete release from the University of South Dakota.

VERMILLION, S.D.— Dawn Plitzuweit has been named the recipient of the 2022 Kay Yow Award, presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to a Division I women's basketball head coach who embodies a winning spirit while displaying great character on and off the court.

South Dakota advanced to its fifth NCAA Tournament in 10 seasons of eligibility and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history with tournament wins over Ole Miss and No. 7/5 Baylor. The Coyotes (29-6) captured a share of the Summit League regular season title and won their third-straight Summit League Tournament crown.

The Coyotes were led by a trio of super seniors in Chloe Lamb , Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable . Lamb was the Summit League Player of the Year, Sjerven garnered her third-straight Summit Defensive Player of the Year award and Korngable picked up all-league honors for the second consecutive season.

The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit compiled a 158-36 record over six seasons with the Coyotes. She tops the Summit League record books for overall winning percentage (.819) and league winning percentage (.894).

About Kay Yow

Yow, who lost a long battle with cancer in 2009, became the sixth head coach in the history of Division I women's basketball to reach the 700-win plateau, finishing with a sterling record of 737-344 in her 34 seasons at NC State. She was the first women's coach in ACC history to eclipse 600 wins at the same school and directed NC State to 19 top-three finishes in the ACC standings. Her 1997-98 squad advanced all the way to the Final Four in Kansas City.

She was wildly successful in every forum in which she coached, leading gold medal winners at the 1981 World University Games, the 1986 Goodwill Games, 1986 World Championship Games and the 1988 Olympic Games. As an assistant, Yow was on the Olympic goal media winning 1984 coaching staff in Los Angeles. In addition, she was an assistant on the gold medal winning teams at the 1979 World University Games, the 1983 Pan American Games and the 1984 R. Williams Jones Cup.

To learn more about the award, visit KayYowAward.com.

Previous Winners

2022: Dawn Plitzuweit , South Dakota

2021: Jarrod Olson, California Baptist

2020: Brian Giorgis, Marist

2019: Kellie Harper, Missouri State

2018: Sue Guevara, Central Michigan

2017: Maureen Magarity, New Hampshire

2016: Brian Boyer, Arkansas State

2015: Tricia Fabbri, Quinnipiac

2014: David Six, Hampton

2013: Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, Albany

2012: Karl Smesko, FGCU

2011: Matt Bollant, Green Bay

2010: Connie Yori, Nebraska

