WATCH: Pet Parade and Cruise Night in 1980s Canton, South Dakota

You don't know you've fallen down a YouTube hole until you've fallen way down it. First, you search for something, find it, and watch it. But, that dastardly list on the right side of the screen is just sitting there, tempting you. Daring you to watch this, that, and the other thing.

Then the next thing you know it's 2:00 AM and you've watched a nine-minute compilation of commercials recorded on a TV station in Ohio in 1985.

This happened to me recently when I was researching the Sioux Falls Halloween blizzard in 1991. I was looking for news reports from the time and other interesting videos. That of course led YouTube to believe that I'd want to watch a bunch of news reports and other videos from the late 80s and early 90s. How did YouTube know that? I mean, besides all my previous actions saying that I would.

I love watching videos like that mainly to see two things: clothes and cars. The '80s was when I was a young kid, but old enough to know what was going on, so I get a huge nostalgia jolt from seeing the station wagons and trucker hats in their unironic contexts.

Along the way, I found a treasure trove of videos uploaded by YouTube user bustedpick. It's a whole series of home movies recorded around Canton, South Dakota in the late '80s. Like this one of a Pet Parade during the 1988 Canton Car Show.

Here's another cool one. It's Cruise Night in Canton a year later in 1989.

Oh YouTube, you spoil me.

