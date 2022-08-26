What is the most viewed ‘Minnesota’ Video on YouTube?
If you know anything about Minnesota, you would think that the most watched video would have something to do with lakes, fishing or both lakes and fishing.
However, the most viewed 'Minnesota' video may actually surprise you.
When you search YouTube for 'Minnesota', the No. 1 viewed video is a music video for the hip hop song "Minnesota" by Lil Yachty featuring Quavo and Skippa da Flippa.
Until this search, I had never heard of the song or the video, but I'm here for both!
This video alone has been viewed over 33 million times on YouTube since being uploaded five years ago.
Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store
I had been to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store once before, but they did some pretty cool things since the last time I was there. They added a bunch of superheroes, Star Wars stuff, and a candy band.
According to their Facebook page, Jim's Apple Farm is actually how the now huge candy store got its start. It is located in Jordan, MN and you can't miss it. It is a huge yellow building.
Even though candy is mentioned in the name, they have a little bit of everything. They have fresh baked pies and cookies and fudge. We walked in and it smelled amazing!
They also have the largest selection of sodas! Then there is chocolate and taffy and gummies and chips and puzzles and games. So much stuff!
They even have a Zoltar machine like in the movie, Big. I had to check that out. He told me the only helping hand is at the end of my arm. Gee, thanks Zoltar.
There were even crickets and worms! Not gummy worms, but actual worms.
They also have candy from all over the world!
The store is seasonal, however. November is their last month of operation for the season.