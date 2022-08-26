What is the most viewed 'Minnesota' video on YouTube?

If you know anything about Minnesota, you would think that the most watched video would have something to do with lakes, fishing or both lakes and fishing.

However, the most viewed 'Minnesota' video may actually surprise you.

When you search YouTube for 'Minnesota', the No. 1 viewed video is a music video for the hip hop song "Minnesota" by Lil Yachty featuring Quavo and Skippa da Flippa.

Until this search, I had never heard of the song or the video, but I'm here for both!

This video alone has been viewed over 33 million times on YouTube since being uploaded five years ago.

