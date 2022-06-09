How Many South Dakota Videos Have One Million Views on YouTube?

We've all been there.

It's called 'falling down the rabbit hole'. When you start hunting around for things to look at online and the next thing you know you've lost an hour, or two, or six of your time.

There's no better place to do that than YouTube.

Get our free mobile app

Recently I decided to find out which were the most-watched South Dakota-related videos on the site and found an even dozen with a million or more views when you enter 'South Dakota' in the search bar.

The most popular South Dakota video comes from AwesomeDocumentary with a look at the 2021 Sturgis Dakota Motorcycle Rally.

It has 4.4 million views.

The second most-watched South Dakota video is one of two on the list that take a look at doomsday bunkers available for purchase in the western part of the state.

The 2021 video from Kara and Kate has been viewed 3.6 million times.

With 2.7 million views, a video from the City of Sioux Falls on the USS South Dakota Battleship is the third most popular.

This is also the oldest video on the list, dating back to 2011.

At number four on the list is a 2019 video from extreme eater Randy Santel, chronicling his visit to Doc's Bar in Freeman for the 100-ounce steak challenge.

It has been viewed 2.1 million times.

Another doomsday bunker checks in at number five.

This Enes Yilmazer video from earlier this year has 1.7 million views.

Kara and Kate are back with another video on the list from their 2021 visit to South Dakota.

They've racked up 1.7 million views for their look inside the iconic Wall Drug.

There's actually a South Dakota music video that's had more than a million clicks.

'South Dakota' is the title track from Hot Springs rapper Jakey's (Jacob Christensen) 2017 album.

It has 1.5 million views.

1.3 million people have watched a 2019 video from Rolling Vistas on staying warm in South Dakota while living in a converted school bus.

At number ten on the list is the first of three 2021 videos featuring appearances from Governor Kristi Noem on Fox News.

This one, which features talking about her COVID response, has 1.3 million views.

Another one million views for the governor explaining South Dakota's COVID numbers.

The number 11 video takes us to Brookings and a trick play that South Dakota State pulled off to perfection in a 2021 win over North Dakota State.

It has 1.1 million views.

And finally, with one million clicks, Governor Noem is back with another 2021 Fox News appearance.

In this one, she invites laid-off police officers to come to South Dakota for work.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State