Fran McCaffery Becomes Winningest Coach in Iowa History

Growing up an Iowa basketball fan, I got to witness the Tom Davis ear at Iowa. Dr. Tom coached at the University of Iowa from 1986 to 1999. He coached some great teams and amazing players. He had Iowa in the NCAA Tournament most years, and famously never lost a first-round game. He ended his Iowa career as the all-time leader in wins with 271. That record was broken last night.

Fran McCaffery was hired at Iowa in 2010. It seems like just yesterday, to be honest. But 14 years later McCaffery has become the all-time leader in wins at Iowa as the Hawkeyes topped Minnesota Monday night 86-77, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. After the game, McCaffery said that he continues to be proud to coach at Iowa.

You never think 14 years later, you’re still doing it and you’re being talked about like the other ones, more specifically Dr. Tom, who’s somebody that I knew really well and got to know even better, who’s supported me since I got here.

McCaffery went on to say that it is an incredibly proud moment for his family and "all the guys that wore the jersey."

As for the game against Minnesota, Iowa was down a starter as Patrick McCaffery missed the game with an ankle injury. Josh Dix stepped up again for the Hawkeyes. The Gazette reports that three days after scoring a career-high 16 points versus Nebraska, Dix set a new career high with 21 points versus the Gophers. Ben Krikke led Iowa with 25 points as the Hawkeyes got back to .500 in the Big Ten at 3-3.

Iowa hosts #2 Purdue on Saturday in Iowa City.

