Frank Solich Coming Back to Nebraska for Award

When Frank Solich was dismissed from Nebraska, there were a lot of people who were very upset about the move, including I presume, one Frank Solich.

Years later and many wins later at Ohio, Solich will return to Nebraska to receive an award that he certainly deserves.

On Friday, the Football Writers Association of America announced that he will receive the Tom Osborne Legacy Award on January 9, 2019 at the Outland Trophy Banquet in Omaha.

The Tom Osborne Award is handed out to a person who exhibits the integrity, sportsmanship and fair play we all know has been essential in the success of Coach Solich over the years.

At Nebraska, Solich won multiple National Titles as an assistant and took home the Big12 title in 1999 as their head coach.