Free Agent CB That Visited Minnesota Vikings Signs Elsewhere

The Minnesota Vikings missed the boat on Marcus Peters, and now they can say they did the same with another veteran corner that recently visited the team.

Ronald Darby, who was in town as recently as last week to visit with the Vikings, has now signed a contract with another purple clad team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Darby reportedly will sign with the team today.

Darby is a veteran that has been in the league since 2015, and most recently spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

He has spent time with the Bills (second-round pick in 2015), Eagles, Commanders, and Broncos over his career.

Per Pro Football Talk:

...Marlon Humphrey needs foot surgery in order to repair an injury. The hope is that Humphrey will be back for the season opener, but the Ravens have also been practicing without Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet, so the interest in Darby is easy to understand.

It's a nice signing at an area of need due to the recent injury of Humphrey, and helps the Ravens bolster their secondary with more veteran talent.

Now the question remains: Will the Vikings address the lack of depth and top-end talent at the cornerback position prior to the season, or roll with what they have and hope it sticks?

