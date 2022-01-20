Did you know that Greyhound Bus Lines and the National Runaway Safeline have a program that will help teenage runaways get a free bus ticket home?

It's a real thing that the two organizations have been partners in since 1995.

It's a way to help runaway, homeless, and exploited youth between the ages of 12 and 21 reunite with their families (or legal guardians), or to get to a stable and safe place.

You may already be familiar with Greyhound busses. Even though they may not be as prominent as in the past, the bus line is still out there, even in South Dakota.

The National Runaway Safeline (NRS) is a non-profit organization committed to "ensuring that runaway, homeless and at-risk youth are safe and off the streets." It was founded in 1971 and operates a national crisis service and support system for youth and families throughout the U.S. through its hotline (1-800-RUNAWAY), and website (1800RUNAWAY.org).

How does the 'Home Free' bus ticket program work?

Youth must initiate the process by calling NRS’ hotline at 1-800-786-2929 and speaking with NRS Crisis Services team about their situation. Youth will also be screened for signs of human trafficking.

NRS may need identifying documentation, like an I.D. or birth certificate, to verify identities. For youth under 18, NRS may ask if a runaway report was filed and may verify it as an option in lieu of other forms of I.D.

NRS may need identifying documentation, like an I.D. or birth certificate, to verify identities. For youth under 18, NRS may ask if a runaway report was filed and may verify it as an option in lieu of other forms of I.D.

When the young person, or law enforcement, other social service or health care providers call the number and talk to the team the application process can begin.

Free tickets are also being offered to the parent or legal guardian if the runaway is under the age of 15.

You can call National Runaway Safeline at 1-800-786-2929.