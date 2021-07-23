Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will next be called the Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The name change is effective at the end of the 2021 season.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process, which the team said included 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders, front-office personnel, and a survey of 40,000 fans, quickly accelerated, and the club landed on Guardians.

The team's colors will remain the same, and the new Guardians logos will incorporate some of the architectural features of the bridge.