GB Packers Bring Back Veteran Pass Rusher in Depth Move

The Green Bay Packers made a few splashes so far on the open market but made retaining one of their own their mission so far this week.

Edge Rusher Arron Mosby, who made the roster as a late camp addition last preseason, is making a return to Green Bay.

He began his career with the Carolina Panthers, and now will be with the Packers for the foreseeable future.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Mosby was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent last month and the NFL's daily transaction report for Monday showed that he has signed that tender. Mosby played in 16 games for the Packers last season. He had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack, two quarterback hits, and two passes defensed before adding a tackle in their playoff loss to the Eagles.

It's far from an earth-shattering signing, but it is a depth move that will give the Packers more wiggle room at the pass rush position.

Mosby is in a logjam at the position, and joins Lukas Van Ness, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, and Brenton Cox Jr. on the depth chart.

Mosby also is a big special teams contributor, playing roughly 56% of the team's special teams snaps last season. Defensively, Mosby played 10% or more of the team's snaps in the final eight games of the season.

Mosby played his college football at Fresno State and was an undrafted free agent in the Class of 2022.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

