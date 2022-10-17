Get Fantastic ‘Pawliday Pet Portraits’ At Humane Society Event

If the most photogenic member of your family just happens to be furry, fluffy, feathery, or - - something else, then they should be the face of your holiday cards this year!

This event hosted at Schulte Subaru is the perfect opportunity to make that happen! Or the whole family including your pet pig Porktunia can be in the photos. The choice is up to you!

"Pawliday" Pet Portraits is happening on Saturday, November 5, from 9 AM to 4 PM at Schulte Subaru, 7601 S Minnesota Avenue. Appointments are preferred because walk-ins aren't guaranteed a photo session.

So, register for your pet and family photo session at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. You get the holiday background of your choice, the cost is $50 - - and you're guaranteed 3 to 5 holiday-card-ready photos.

All proceeds benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

For more information call, 605-338-4441.