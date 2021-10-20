Why Sioux Falls Humane Society Needs Your Help Right Now!

If you're an animal lover, you are already very aware of the great work the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society does. But have you considered giving them a helping hand?

Recently, they found themselves low on supplies for the community pet food bank. This is a resource they provide for pet owners having a difficult time feeding their beloved furry family members.

Sioux Falls community members came through in a big way and refilled their shelves!

But as usual, there are always other items that are desperately needed for the staff to give the animals the care they need and deserve. With that being said, here are a few of the most needed items on their "wish list".

2 Microchip Wand Readers (These are for the safety of the handlers while checking scared animals for microchips)

Post Its

Rubbermaid Rolling Bin Dollies

Smaller Cat Toys - Mice, balls, etc.

Indestructible Rubber Dog Toys

Large bottles of hand sanitizer (Commercial-sized if possible)

I also think to myself, whatever stuff we need to run our own homes, is stuff they need at the Humane Society. For example:

Paper towels

Large plastic trash bags

Kleenex

Brooms

Shovels

Packing and Scotch tape

Forever stamps

Glue sticks

Notepads

Hand tools

New or gently used, working laptops or Ipads

And these are just a few items that could make life a bit easier for the remarkable staff and animals they care for at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

You can find their lists of needed and wanted items at their website, but also check out their Amazon wish list.