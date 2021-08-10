Is Sioux Falls a Pet-Friendly City?
Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly.
Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if you walk your cat on a leash, and some people do, there are plenty of places in Sioux Falls that will invite you in.
According to a new study by Wallet Hub, the most pet-friendly city in the country is Scottsdale, Arizona.
For some idiotic reason, they didn't include Sioux Falls in this study, so I did some research myself. What better place to get information than the Sioux Falls Humane Society?
Their information only deals with dog-friendly businesses, so you'll have to leave your Howler Monkey at home. Plus, they do advise you to call the businesses you'd like to bring your pup to, as their policies may have been revised.
Your dog must be well-behaved and obey commands. You need to be prepared to care for your canine companion too. Make sure you have water- - if they get thirsty, food - -if you'll be out, or have them with you all day.
Never, ever, leave them in a hot car and generally use common sense. Think about situations that could evolve from Cujo's dislike of other dogs, people, traffic, crowds, leafy vegetables, computers, or lattes.
This is the list of businesses the Humane Society has found that are dog-friendly:
INDOORS
- 605 Running Company
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- Buffalo Ridge Brewing
- Campbell's
- Coffea
- Common Sense Inc.
- Dakota Snow/Sub Zero Desserts
- Earthwise Pet Supply
- Fogie's Liquor
- Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor
- HD Detailing
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Home Goods
- Intoxibakes
- JJ's Wine & Spirits
- Josiah's
- Juniper Apothecary
- Junk in the Trunk
- Lewis Drug Stores
- Lowe's
- Monk's House of Ale
- Northview Bait Shop
- Noteboom RV
- Nyberg's Ace Hardware
- Obscure Brewing Co.
- PetCo
- PetSmart
- Pfeifer's Implement
- Posh Boutique
- Primp Boutique
- Printer's Inc.
- Reflection Detail
- Remedy Brewing Co.
- Severance Brewing Co.
- Scheel's
- Schulte Subaru
- Shop Dog Boutique
- Sioux Falls Ford
- Sun N' Fun Specialty Sports
- Sunny’s Pizzeria
- Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary
- The Source
- Tractor Supply
- Wags N' Whiskers
- Westside Glass Emporium
- Wilde Prairie Winery
- Woofs and Waves
- Woodgrain Brewing Co.
- Your Pet Stop
PATIO ONLY
- The Attic Bar & Grill
- B&G Milky Way
- Bread & Circus
- Burger Time
- Fernson Downtown
- Granite City
- M.B. Haskett Delicatessen
- Mama's Ladas
- Oh My Cupcakes
- Queen City Bakery
- Sonic Drive-In
- The Crooked Pint
Sources: Sioux Falls Humane Society, WalletHub, and Bring Fido