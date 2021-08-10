Is Sioux Falls a Pet-Friendly City?

Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly.

Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if you walk your cat on a leash, and some people do, there are plenty of places in Sioux Falls that will invite you in.

According to a new study by Wallet Hub, the most pet-friendly city in the country is Scottsdale, Arizona.

For some idiotic reason, they didn't include Sioux Falls in this study, so I did some research myself. What better place to get information than the Sioux Falls Humane Society?

Their information only deals with dog-friendly businesses, so you'll have to leave your Howler Monkey at home. Plus, they do advise you to call the businesses you'd like to bring your pup to, as their policies may have been revised.

Your dog must be well-behaved and obey commands. You need to be prepared to care for your canine companion too. Make sure you have water- - if they get thirsty, food - -if you'll be out, or have them with you all day.

Never, ever, leave them in a hot car and generally use common sense. Think about situations that could evolve from Cujo's dislike of other dogs, people, traffic, crowds, leafy vegetables, computers, or lattes.

This is the list of businesses the Humane Society has found that are dog-friendly:

INDOORS



605 Running Company

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Buffalo Ridge Brewing

Campbell's

Coffea

Common Sense Inc.

Dakota Snow/Sub Zero Desserts

Earthwise Pet Supply

Fogie's Liquor

Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor

HD Detailing

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

Intoxibakes

JJ's Wine & Spirits

Josiah's

Juniper Apothecary

Junk in the Trunk

Lewis Drug Stores

Lowe's

Monk's House of Ale

Northview Bait Shop

Noteboom RV

Nyberg's Ace Hardware

Obscure Brewing Co.

PetCo

PetSmart

Pfeifer's Implement

Posh Boutique

Primp Boutique

Printer's Inc.

Reflection Detail

Remedy Brewing Co.

Severance Brewing Co.

Scheel's

Schulte Subaru

Shop Dog Boutique

Sioux Falls Ford

Sun N' Fun Specialty Sports

Sunny’s Pizzeria

Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary

The Source

Tractor Supply

Wags N' Whiskers

Westside Glass Emporium

Wilde Prairie Winery

Woofs and Waves

Woodgrain Brewing Co.

Your Pet Stop



PATIO ONLY



The Attic Bar & Grill

B&G Milky Way

Bread & Circus

Burger Time

Fernson Downtown

Granite City

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

Mama's Ladas

Oh My Cupcakes

Queen City Bakery

Sonic Drive-In

The Crooked Pint

Sources: Sioux Falls Humane Society, WalletHub, and Bring Fido

