Getting to Know the New Packers ST Coordinator with South Dakota Ties

For Packer fans like myself, Monday morning's news of Rich Bisaccia as the new special teams coordinator was a welcome sight to say the least. It's been a long, tough road for the Packers Special teams unit for at least the last decade, and we'll get familiar with Coach Bisaccia's history.

Notably the interim Head Coach for the Raiders this past season following the resignation of Coach Jon Gruden, Bisaccia, 61, has a wealth of NFL experience.

Newly hired to replace Maurice Drayton, Bisaccia has been coaching since beginning as a college coach at Wayne State in 1983. Bisaccia graduated from Yankton College. His first NFL coaching experience came as the Special Teams Coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, a position he held under Jon Gruden and Raheem Morris until 2010.

Bisaccia has had experience since with San Diego, Dallas, and Oakland/Las Vegas. Having won Super Bowl 37 during his time with the Buccaneers, it is clear that the Packers have gone for experience this time around.

This past season, Bisaccia guided the Raiders to a 7-5 finish under his watch, which included a playoff appearance, falling to Cincinnati in the AFC Wild Card Round.

All told, the Packers and their fans hope that Bisaccia, the team's fourth special teams coordinator in the last five seasons, is up to the task of steadying and elevating a unit that has drastically underperformed in recent times.

