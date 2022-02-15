Gonzaga Back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming Enters Poll

Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1. The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas. This is the Zags' third stint at No. 1 this season. Providence climbed to No. 8 for its highest ranking since January 2016. Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama were the week's new additions. The No. 22 Cowboys are in the poll for the first time since 2015.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962
2. Auburn (4)23-214131
3. Arizona22-213704
4. Kentucky21-413505
5. Purdue22-411633
6. Kansas20-411518
7. Baylor21-4114810
8. Providence21-2109311
9. Duke21-410737
10. Villanova19-691115
11. Texas Tech19-68589
12. Illinois18-677813
13. UCLA17-571112
14. Houston20-47006
15. Wisconsin19-563114
16. Tennessee18-659519
17. Southern Cal21-455421
18. Ohio St.15-650316
19. Michigan St.18-648517
20. Texas18-741020
21. Murray St.24-229023
22. Wyoming21-3190-
23. Arkansas19-6158-
24. UConn17-711224
25. Alabama16-980-

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

