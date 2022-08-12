Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Sioux Falls

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop in Sioux Falls on their latest tour.

They'll be on stage at the Washington Pavilion, Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM.

Whitehall is the opening act.

The Sioux Falls show is part of a tour in support of the band's 13th studio album, Chaos in Bloom, which dropped today (August 12).

The first single from the album is 'Yeah, I Like You'.

Goo Goo Dolls got their start in 1986 as a cover band in Buffalo, New York by guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik, bassist/vocalist Robby Takac, and drummer George Tutuska.

36 years later, Rzeznik and Takac are still in the band.

Along the way, Goo Goo Dolls have scored four top ten albums (Gutterflower, Let Love In, Something For the Rest of Us, Magnetic), three top ten singles ('Iris', 'Slide', and 'Naked', and 'Name') on the Billboard Hot 100, and a pair of number-one songs ('Iris' and 'Slide') on the Adult and Alternative charts.

They've sold 15 million records worldwide and have been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the Sioux Falls show go on sale Wednesday, August 17 for Pavilion donors, Thursday, August 18 for Pavilion members, and Friday, August 19 for the general public.

