Good News, Bad News: Packers Lose Cobb to Injury, to Miss 2-4 Weeks

Good News, Bad News: Packers Lose Cobb to Injury, to Miss 2-4 Weeks

Tom Lynn /Getty Images

When Packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb went down with an apparent lower leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets, the thought was that his season could be over.

Good news came for the Packers today however, as despite losing Cobb's services for the interim, the injury isn't as severe as initially thought.

Cobb was in tears after leaving Sunday's game on a cart, leaving himself and fans to fear for the worst.

Get our free mobile app

Per a report today from Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Cobb will only miss 2-4 weeks with an ankle sprain:

It is good news that the Packers won't lose one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets for the season, but the team is now in desperate need of help at wide receiver.

After placing veteran Sammy Watkins on IR earlier this season, the team is now flirting with doing the same with rookie wideout Christian Watson as he battles a hamstring issue.

Watkins could be back sooner than later, but the team is done to bare bones in the wide receiver room at present.

Veteran Allen Lazard leads the healthy options at this point, followed by rookie Romeo Doubs and veterans Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers.

We'll see what if any moves the Packers make this week, as the team is in need of additional options at the position while they await the return of Cobb, Watkins, and Watson from their respective injuries.

Sources: Ian Rapoport TwitterESPN.com, and CBSSports.com

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, christian watson, Football, gb, Green Bay, Injury, NFL, Packers, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, veteran, Wide Receiver, wideout, wr
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls