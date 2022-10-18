When Packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb went down with an apparent lower leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets, the thought was that his season could be over.

Good news came for the Packers today however, as despite losing Cobb's services for the interim, the injury isn't as severe as initially thought.

Cobb was in tears after leaving Sunday's game on a cart, leaving himself and fans to fear for the worst.

Per a report today from Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Cobb will only miss 2-4 weeks with an ankle sprain:

It is good news that the Packers won't lose one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets for the season, but the team is now in desperate need of help at wide receiver.

After placing veteran Sammy Watkins on IR earlier this season, the team is now flirting with doing the same with rookie wideout Christian Watson as he battles a hamstring issue.

Watkins could be back sooner than later, but the team is done to bare bones in the wide receiver room at present.

Veteran Allen Lazard leads the healthy options at this point, followed by rookie Romeo Doubs and veterans Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers.

We'll see what if any moves the Packers make this week, as the team is in need of additional options at the position while they await the return of Cobb, Watkins, and Watson from their respective injuries.

