Grab a Foursome and Join the ‘Birdies for Babies’ Golf Tournament

Join us for the first annual Teddy Bear Den 'Birdies For Babies' golf tournament. It will be a fun and challenging golf outing set for Friday, August 19th at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Check-in will be at 12 PM with a shotgun start at 1 PM. We'll shoot the beautiful East 9 from standard regulation tees and then when we make the turn we'll drive from the championship tees to add a level of challenge for the day.

Your day includes:

Cart for 18 holes, a welcome bag filled with goodies, professional scoring on a best-ball format, a couple of free drink tickets, and a burger bar to follow. Trophies and plaques will be awarded to the top teams. Us the QR code in the graphic below to get your team in. Or simply follow this link.

There is limited availability and slots are filling up fast!

Birdies-For-Babies loading...

The Teddy Bear Den inspires economically disadvantaged pregnant women in the Sioux Falls Community to seek early and regular prenatal care. Our entire program is geared toward limited-income pregnant women, pregnant immigrant women, and pregnant teens as they are least likely to receive adequate care during pregnancy. We provide incentives and rewards to limited-income women in exchange for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Our approach has helped over 31,000 pregnant women.

Get our free mobile app

We hope to see you for a fun day on August 19th. It's a Friday...so yeah...knock off early from work and help Sioux Falls moms and babies at the same time.

Elmwood is a long-standing flagship golf course located at 2604 W. Russell St. in Sioux Falls.

The Oldest Wood-Framed Church In Sioux Falls Saint Joseph Cathedral at 521 N Duluth Ave in Sioux Falls was founded in 1915. But that's not the oldest church in the city. The Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Heritage Park on the Augustana College campus at 33rd & S. Prairie Ave. was built in 1892, making it the oldest wood-framed church in Sioux Falls.

Pam Cole Executive Director of the Nordland Heritage Foundation says there are some exciting events and future plans involving Heritage Park. Tours of this wonderful look into the prairie past are available Wed. - Sat. from 10 am to 3 pm and by appointment.