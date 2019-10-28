Green Bay Aaron’s Highlight Win over Kansas City

It was Team Aaron as Aaron Rogers connected with Aaron Jones twice for TD's in the 31-24 Green Bay Packer win over the Kansas City Chiefs. KC without their star Patrick Mahomes saw Rogers air out 305 yards with three touchdowns.

Jones comes away with a career night that included 159 receiving yards, 226 total for the game, and two touchdowns. According to ESPN, Jones became just the fifth running back in the last 30 years with at least 150 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

That desperation heave by Rogers inside the 2-minute window will be replayed all week long in highlight reels. Rogers tallied 305 yards in the air on the day that moves the ackers to 7-1.