Green Bay Packers Unveil 2025 Schedule – Finally Open at Home

The full 2025 schedule of Green Bay Packers football is here!

On Wednesday Night, the National Football League unveiled the schedules for all 32 teams, and the Green Bay Packers learned of their path this season.

Green Bay will (finally) open at home, with a date against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7th.

Per Packers.com:

For the first time in Matt LaFleur's seven seasons as head coach, Green Bay plays at home in Week 1 … against the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions in a 3:25 p.m. CT tilt. From 2019-24, the Packers' stretch of six consecutive regular-season openers away from Green Bay was the longest in team history and also the NFL's active longest streak prior to this year. The last time Green Bay played Week 1 at Lambeau Field came in 2018 when the Packers requested to host their longtime rival, the Chicago Bears, to kick off the franchise's 100th season.

Here's a look at the full slate for the 2025 Green Bay Packers:

If it looks like a tough road, it's because it is. According to EDS Football, the Packers face the T-5th toughest schedule in the league.

Source: Packers.com

