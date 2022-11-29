Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Possibly Starting Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are not Jordan Love's team quite yet.

A day after Love's productive performance in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that Aaron Rodgers will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears if his rib injury allows it.

Rodgers, who left the game against the Eagles in the third quarter because of pain and trouble breathing, underwent additional tests on Monday. However, LaFleur was vague about the results.

"Sometimes there's stuff that doesn't show up on all the scans," LaFleur said. "All I can tell you is he's feeling a little bit better."

Rodgers also has played with a broken right thumb for the past seven weeks, yet LaFleur said they won't go with Love unless it's an injury-related move even if the third-year backup is in better shape physically than Rodgers.

The Packers have their bye the following week, and LaFleur said that could also factor into whether they hold out Rodgers to give him more time to heal.

The quarterback situation wasn't the only issue LaFleur faced on Monday. Another poor defensive showing, which included more than 20 missed tackles by the coaches' count and helped lead to a 363-yard rushing game by the Eagles, forced LaFleur to answer questions about coordinator Joe Barry's future.

LaFleur made it clear that he wasn't considering a change to the defensive staff at this point despite continued struggles from Barry's unit.