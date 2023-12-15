Patchwork Packers: GB’s Top 2 RBs Questionable vs. TB

The Green Bay Packers have remained one of the most dinged up teams in the NFL this season.

Starting running back Aaron Jones has missed the most significant time of his career this season and may soon return.

#2 running back AJ Dillon has been decent in his absence, and now himself is also battling an injury.

The Packers are at home on Sunday, as they play host to fellow 6-7 squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for Noon on FOX.

Both Jones and Dillon are listed as questionable for the game:

AJ Dillon practiced on Friday despite having a broken right thumb that could keep him from playing against the Buccaneers. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team will evaluate whether it will be possible for Dillon to do the job this weekend. (Aaron Jones) practiced all this week and LaFleur said Jones “did what he needed to do today.”

It's good news at least that Jones is close to working his way back to the lineup.

Thus far this season, the tandem has combined for over 800 yards rushing, but have reached the endzone a combined total of just 4 times.

Dillon (3.5) and Jones (3.7) have also battled through one of the worst stretches of their respective careers in terms of yards per carry.

The Packers need both backs back in a hurry if there to have a chance at making the postseason, and possibly being competitive when they're there.

If neither can go on Sunday, look for veterans Patrick Taylor and newly signed Kenyan Drake to receive the bulk of the work.

