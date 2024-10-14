Romeo Doubs 2 TD’s, Packers Rout Cardinals

Romeo Doubs 2 TD&#8217;s, Packers Rout Cardinals

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE -- — Romeo Doubs wanted to make amends after serving a one-game suspension for what the Green Bay Packers described as conduct detrimental to the team.


Doubs responded by catching two of Jordan Love's four touchdown passes in the Packers' 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

 

Doubs' first two touchdowns of the season included a 10-yard score to open the second quarter and a 20-yard reception in the third quarter.

On a third-and-5 pass from the 10, Doubs caught a pass near the right sideline at about the 3. As Arizona cornerback Garrett Williams tried grabbing his jersey, Doubs dived into the end zone with his arms outstretched.

Love also threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Jayden Reed and 44 yards to Watson while going 22 of 32 — completing throws to nine players — for 258 yards with one interception. His four touchdown passes matched a career high.


Arizona (2-4) played losing football while showing an uncharacteristic lack of discipline. The Cardinals had been averaging a league-low 3.8 penalties per game, but they were penalized 13 times for 100 yards Sunday. They also committed three turnovers.

Murray went 22 of 32 yards for 214 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Michael Wilson. Arizona's James Conner gained just 24 yards on seven carries as the Packers outrushed the Cardinals 179-89.

The Packers will host the Houston Texans next Sunday. Coverage begins at Noon on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

