Green Bay Packers Retain Kicker McManus on 3-Year Deal

Veteran Kicker Brandon McManus made the most of his opportunity with the Green Bay Packers this past season, and the team has rewarded him with a new contract.

The 3-year deal that officially was reported on Tuesday afternoon will keep McManus out of the free agent market this offseason.

Per ESPN.com:

The two sides agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $15.3 million deal, including a $5 million signing bonus, McManus' agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It marks the first time the Packers will go into a season with the same kicker from the previous year since the last of Mason Crosby's 16 seasons in 2022. The Packers signed McManus last October to replace rookie Brayden Narveson, who missed five kicks in the first six games of last season. Narveson had replaced Anders Carlson, who served as the team's kicker in 2023 but missed at least one kick (field goal or extra point) in eight of the last 10 regular-season games, plus one in each of the two playoff games. In 11 regular-season games last year, McManus made 20 of 21 field goals and all 30 of his extra points. He missed one field goal in the playoff loss to the Eagles.

McManus joins Isaiah McDuffie thus far as pending internal free agents for the Packers that have been offered and agreed to new deals with the team.

Punter Daniel Whelan is also in a similar situation, and we'll have to wait and see if the Packers plan to bring him back for another stint with the team.

Source: ESPN.com

