Green Bay Packers Clinch No. 1 Seed

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Matt LaFleur has this regular-season thing all figured out.

Three years with LaFleur as the Green Bay Packers' coach, three times they've had a first-round bye in the playoffs -- including the No. 1 seed each of the past two seasons.

But he has never done this before: His team wrapped it up with a game still left in the regular season.

Before the Packers (13-3) even stepped on Lambeau Field on Sunday night, they knew that a win would make next week's regular-season finale at Detroit meaningless in terms of their playoff position. They had the Arizona Cardinals, who beat the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day, to thank for that.

Get our free mobile app

They took care of the rest themselves with a 37-10 win over the Kirk Cousins-less Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers finished 29-of-38 for 288 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It was his sixth straight game with multiple touchdowns and no interceptions, tying Don Meredith for the second-longest streak in NFL history. And Adams ended with 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers are now the first team in NFL history with three consecutive seasons with at least 13 wins.