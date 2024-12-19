How Can the Green Bay Packers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 16?

In most years, the 10-4 Green Bay Packers would likely be in the division driver's seat at this stage of the season. That is not the case in the NFC North in 2024.

The Packers are currently third in the division and face an uphill battle to get to even second place by the end of the season.

That being said, Green Bay is still among the premier teams in the NFC and have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

The Packers play host to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football this weekend in one of the bigger spreads this season. The Packers are currently a 2-touchdown favorite at several sportsbooks.

Here are the Packers clinching scenarios for Week 16.

Packers clinch a playoff spot with any of the following:

Green Bay Packers (10-4) The Packers most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. They also will clinch a playoff berth with a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie against the Minnesota Vikings plus an Atlanta Falcons loss or tie against the New York Giants, or with a Falcons loss or tie plus a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie against the New York Jets.

