Green Bay Packers Draft Position Set Following 49ers Loss
The Green Bay Packers had an outstanding season that reached beyond the expectations of most fans.
Despite a tough loss in the divisional round to the rival 49ers, Packer fans can now set their sights on the NFL Draft at the end of April.
The Packers are set up very nicely to add another high impact class, with several picks in the top 100.
Here is the complete list of picks (somewhat subject to change) from Tankathon:
Round 1 - 25th Overall
Round 2 - 41st Overall (From NYJ)
Round 2 - 58th Overall
Round 3 - 88th Overall
Round 3 - 91st Overall (From BUF)
Round 4 - 126th Overall
Round 5 - 166th Overall
Round 6 - 203rd Overall
Round 6 - 215th Overall
Round 7 - 242nd Overall
Round 7 - 250th Overall
The Packers cleaned up in this past year's draft, adding impact players from Rounds 1 through 7. This year, Green Bay will have an opportunity to be a bit more selective now that more positions are filled on a very young roster.
Green Bay has 5 picks inside the top 91 picks this April, and it should be another big opportunity for General Manager Brian Gutekunst to reload a team that made a deep run in the postseason.
Source: Tankathon
