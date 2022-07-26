Green Bay Packers Extend Contract Of Head Coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers quietly reached contract extensions with general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball this offseason, a league source told ESPN on Monday.

Enter for your chance to win➡️

— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022

Terms of the extensions were not immediately available.

Packers president Mark Murphy would not confirm the extensions earlier Monday, but said: "I'll just say I'm confident not only Matt and Brian but Russ Ball will continue to be Packers' employees for years to come." Gutekunst was promoted to GM in 2018, and LaFleur was hired in 2019.

Get our free mobile app

Both were nearing the end of their original contracts as the 2022 season approached. Gutekunst initially signed a five-year contract that was set to expire after this season. LaFleur originally signed a four-year contract with a fifth-year option. Ball has been with the Packers since 2008, but was promoted to his current role -- which includes managing the salary cap -- in 2018, so he also was nearing the end of his deal.

The deals for Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball were completed earlier this offseason, well before the Packers returned for training camp this week, the source said.

6 Best Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks