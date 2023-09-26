Green Bay Packers Get Great News on Two Injured Starters

To say that the 2023 Green Bay Packers have dealt with some injuries thus far this season is an understatement.

Last weekend, in a come-from-behind win against the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay was without numerous players, including 5 high quality starters.

Tackle David Bakhtiari, Guard Elgton Jenkins, Running Back Aaron Jones, Wide Receiver Christian Watson, and Cornerback Jaire Alexander all missed the game with injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Now, with the Packers gearing up to host Detroit in a game that will decide who owns the top spot in the NFC North, the Packers have received some good news on a pair of injured stars.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Via multiple reporters, receiver Christian Watson said, “That’s the plan” when asked if he was playing in Week 4. Watson has missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury. Receiver Romeo Doubs also told reporters that running back Aaron Jones will also return from his hamstring injury this week.

We'll have to wait and see about Bakhtiari and Alexander, but it is known that Jenkins will miss more time with a knee injury.

Green Bay plays host to Detroit on Thursday Night, as the 2-1 football teams duke it out for the top spot in the division through four games of the season.

Source: Pro Football Talk