Green Bay Packers Hand Arizona Cardinals First Loss of Season

With key plays missing from both teams, Thursday night's NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals held you to the final play of the game.

The Packers Rasul Douglas, with 12 seconds on the clock, picked Kyler Murray, whose target was A.J. Green in the end zone that could have saved the game. Green Bay held on to win their 7th straight game 24-21 giving Arizona its first loss of the season.

According to ESPN, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Douglas, "What a great story. How special is this game? Guy's on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing."

Rob Demovsky writes Rogers and the Pack couldn't finish it off themselves, failing to score after getting to first-and-goal at the Cardinals' 1-yard line on the previous possession.

As both teams are riddled with injuries, Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward and Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill were both carted off the field after a violent collision on a kickoff in the third quarter.

Hill suffered a knee injury while Ward was evaluated for a concussion and neck injury.

The Packers will be on the road again in week-9 at Kansas City. For the Cardinals, they pack up and head to San Francisco.