Green Bay Packers Heavily Favored to Reunite with Former Star

Never say never. When Davante Adams departed the Packers following the 2021 season, there wasn't a lot of optimism that he could one day return as a player.

Now, that small hope has gotten a serious boost.

The Jets outright released the veteran pass catcher earlier this week, giving him the opportunity to negotiate with every other NFL squad, including the Packers (if they're interested).

Those in league circles and the gambling markets believe that a reunion is very likely in the cards this offseason:

At DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday morning, the Packers were +190 to reunite with Adams. By implied probability, that’s 34.48 percent. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the native of East Palo Alto, Calif., might want to return West. The next three teams in the odds? The Los Angeles Chargers were +500 (16.67 percent), the San Francisco 49ers were +650 (13.33 percent) and the Los Angeles Rams were +750 (11.76 percent).

Davante played 8 years in Green Bay and finished his Packer career (thus far) with 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.

The Packers do have an apparent need at wide receiver, following a late season injury to Christian Watson, as well as disappointing seasons for most of the young receivers on the roster last year.

