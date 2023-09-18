Green Bay Packers Lose Pro Bowler for Forseeable Future

The Green Bay Packers had a tough loss on the road in Atlanta on Sunday, and are now dealing with some of the fallout of a physical defeat.

Two-time Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins went down with a reported knee injury on Sunday, and now his injury and future this season are more clear.

According to Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, the injury is significant, but may not be season ending:

It's a tough break for Green Bay, as the Packers have already dealt with veteran tackle David Bakhtiari's availability issues this season.

Bakhtiari missed Sunday's game against the Falcons, and has been iffy availability-wise when games are played on turf over the past few seasons.

Jenkins will now play the rehab and waiting game for a while until he can make his return. He has been with the Packers since he was drafted in the second round back in 2019.

Green Bay hosts New Orleans for their home opener on Sunday, a 12:00 noon kickoff from Lambeau Field.

Source: Rob Demovsky Twitter

