Green Bay Packers to Lose Notable TE to IR After Ankle Injury

The Green Bay Packers have been a mixed bag offensively in a 3-2 start to the season.

Part of that up-and-down nature has been the absence of starting Quarterback Jordan Love for Weeks 2 and 3.

Other than that obvious missing element, the Packers have also battled injuries as well as a 1-game suspension of Wide Receiver Romeo Doubs.

Now, Green Bay will have to trudge forward without one of their two young Tight Ends on the roster, as it is feared that second-year Tight End Luke Musgrave will head to injured reserve:

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at his Thursday press conference that tight end Luke Musgrave is likely headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury. “He’s been dealing with something and fighting through,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “He’s gonna be down for some time.” LaFleur added it’s “the hope” that Musgrave will be able to return at some point this season.

It's a tough break for the Packers.

The only blessing in disguise is that South Dakota native Tucker Kraft has looked the part of a rising star at the position. He had overtaken Musgrave recently as the team's top option at the position and has out caught Musgrave 16 to 5 this season.

Musgrave had an up-and-down rookie season, hauling in 34 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown in 9 starts a season ago. Musgrave played his college football at Oregon State.

The Packers play host to the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, a Noon start time from Lambeau Field. Listen to Packer football locally here in Sioux Falls on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports