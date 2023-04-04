Green Bay Packers Make Key Special Teams Re-Signing

Packers fans that have been waiting for their team to make any sort of splashy signing this offseason have been sorely disappointed.

But, the team has managed to make several key re-signings to role players this offseason, particularly on special teams.

Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine are both back, and now the team has also agreed to terms on a new deal with heavy-hitting special teamer Dallin Leavitt.

Get our free mobile app

Leavitt has a strong bond and history with Packers Special Teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, whom he played with on the Raiders.

Per AcmePackingCompany:

Leavitt signed a one-year deal with Green Bay last season as one of the coach’s hand-picked players. It is likely that Leavitt’s new contract will also run for one year, perhaps qualifying for the veteran salary benefit against the salary cap.

In that first season with the Packers, Leavitt did not miss a game and recorded a total of 13 tackles — seven solo stops and six assists. He was on the field for a total of 308 snaps on special teams, a number that accounted for nearly three-fourths of the team’s total plays in that phase. Only one player, Tyler Davis, played more snaps on special teams, with the primary reason being that Davis also played the wing on place-kicks.

Leavitt and the Packers special teams will hope for continued improvement this Fall, as the team made strides a season ago from a woeful 2021 season on special teams, but still has a ways to go.

The Green Bay Packers still anxiously await a deal to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and fans will just have to stay in 'wait and see' mode in free agency until a deal is done.

Source: AcmePackingCompany.com