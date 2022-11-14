Green Bay Packers Overtime Victory Over Dallas Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The start to Christian Watson's NFL career was a lot like the Green Bay Packers' start to the season: plenty of promise ruined by one disaster after another.

Perhaps it was fitting then that Watson, the rookie wide receiver who either couldn't stay healthy or couldn't consistently catch the ball, turned things around Sunday to help the Packers keep their season off life support.

Watson, the second-round pick who was supposed to help offset the loss of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, caught three touchdown passes Sunday in the 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys in what was coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.

Get our free mobile app

Watson's breakout day (four catches for 107 yards) came after he dropped the first two passes thrown to him Sunday. Two of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter after the Packers fell behind 28-14.

No other Packers rookie receiver has had a 100-yard, three-touchdown day since Hall of Famer James Lofton did so in 1978. And only five rookies in all over past 20 years have had a game with those numbers. Watson joined Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Claypool, Calvin Ridley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Torrey Smith in that category.

At 4-6, the Packers still have plenty of digging to do if they're going to get out of the crater they put themselves in to start the campaign, but a loss might have dashed all hope.

Green Bay has a short practice week as they prepare for Tennessee on Thursday.