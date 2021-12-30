Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is willing to make one promise when it comes to his future: the Green Bay Packers quarterback won't take too long after this season to decide it.

Rodgers, 38, offered a glimpse on Wednesday into what his thought process will be when deciding what he wants to do next season. And he left all possibilities -- from returning to the Packers to playing for another team to retirement -- on the table.

"It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months," Rodgers said at the end of a lengthy answer about his future.

Rodgers said he will have conversations with his "loved ones" after the season, with the front office -- team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football operations Russ Ball -- and with coach Matt LaFleur and his staff, and then make a decision.

Rodgers is under contract through next season. He had originally been signed through 2023 but upon his return, the Packers agreed to restructure his deal and void the final season.

Another interested party is Packers receiver Davante Adams. He's in the final year of his contract. Negotiations on an extension broke down before the season and given his connection to Rodgers -- the two just set the franchise record for touchdowns between a quarterback and receiver at 67 -- it's possible he won't make a decision until Rodgers does.