Green Bay Packers Schedule Pre-Draft Visit with Former Big Ten QB

Pre-Draft visits are a way for NFL teams to familiarize themselves with both draftable prospects, and those that may become undrafted free agents.

Last week, it made headlines for those that follow the Green Bay Packers that the team had scheduled a pre-draft visit with Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Hooker has shot up draft boards of late, and could go as early as the first round.

Today, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com is reporting that the Packers have scheduled a visit with another Quarterback, in Penn State's Sean Clifford.

Clifford may not be a top pick in this year's draft, but will certainly be in consideration among teams in day 2 or 3 of the event held later this month.

Clifford, a native of Barrington, Illinois, spent four seasons at Penn State. Last season was his best campaign, completing 64% of his passes for 24 touchdowns versus 7 interceptions. Clifford led the Nittany Lions to a record of 11-2 and a Rose Bowl Championship.

Clifford, who is listed at 6'2 and 220 pounds, will be one of many quarterbacks looking to make the leap to the NFL this offseason.

Along with Clifford and the aforementioned Hooker, the Packers have also reportedly had visits with a slew of players.

