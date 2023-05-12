Green Bay Packers Sign Safety with Celebrity Partner

To put it lightly, the Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of veteran help at the safety position.

Following the NFL Draft a few weeks ago, it became apparent that the Packers may still be in the market for veteran help, and may still re-sign veteran Defensive Back Adrian Amos.

While that move hasn't happened yet, the Packers did make a signing at the position on Friday, as they agreed to terms with safety Jonathan Owens.

Get our free mobile app

Owens, who started every game for the Houston Texans a season ago and racked up 125 total tackles, has a very interesting story.

Following signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie out of Missouri Western State, Owens became a full-time starter last season.

Additionally, Owens is well known for his personal life off the field, as he is married to U.S. Olympian star Simone Biles. Per Pro Football Talk:

Owens’ move to Green Bay was announced via pictures of him signing his contract that were shared on social media by Owens and his new wife Simone Biles. Owens married the Olympic gold medalist less than a month ago.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One Getty Images loading...

Assuming no other veteran signing is made at safety, Owens will have the opportunity to find a key role with the Packers this season.

Source: Pro Football Talk