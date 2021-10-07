Green Bay Packers Snag Newly Released Jaylon Smith

It was clear the Green Bay Packers were looking for defensive help this week as they were linked to numerous players via trade and free agency.

They unfortunately missed on the opportunity to trade for former Pro Bowl defensive back Stephon Gilmore who eventually landed in Carolina, but they didn't miss on another former Pro Bowler on Thursday.

The Green Bay Packers have signed former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to a one year deal according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Packers have needed to add additional defensive depth for a while predicated on lack of production and health throughout the roster.

Snagging Jaylon Smith for a low price tag with the Cowboys on the hook for his $7 million salary this year, made it a feasible move for Green Bay who was trying to stay under the salary cap with any moves they made this week to bolster their defense.

Green Bay is off to a 3-1 record and will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday to face off against the 3-1 Bengals.

