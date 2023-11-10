Green Bay Packers Likely Down Two Key Starters vs. Steelers

Each and every week this season, it seems as though the Packers have entered every game shorthanded.

That will likely be the case once again on Sunday, as the team aims to notch their first win in Pittsburgh since 1970.

Running back Aaron Jones is finally back and fully healthy, but the same can't be said for the defense.

After having a nice game last week after recovering from a back issue, veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander now is dealing with a shoulder issue.

Alexander and fellow standout defender Quay Walker might both miss the road game this Sunday:

(Alexander) appears unlikely to play this Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Another defensive starter, linebacker Quay Walker, was also listed as doubtful after missing the entire week of practice. Walker also missed the game against Rams.

It's not good news for a Packers defense that will be tasked with slowing down a passing attack that features Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, as well as other strong options.

Green Bay at 3-5 is already in must-win mode, trailing the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions by three games, and the Vikings by two games at present.

If the Packers can find a way to get it done at Pittsburgh on Sunday, suddenly they have an outside-looking-in chance at being relevant come Thanksgiving time.

Kickoff on Sunday from Pittsburgh is at Noon, and you can watch the game on CBS.

Your radio home for the Green Bay Packers in Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota is ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO! Pregame coverage hits the air on Sunday at 11:30 am from Pittsburgh.

Source: ESPN.com

