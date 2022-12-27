Green Bay Packers Turnover Margin Turnaround

The Green Bay Packers have moved back into playoff contention by regaining one of the traits that helped them win three straight NFC North titles from 2019-21.

Green Bay posted a combined plus-32 turnover margin in those seasons that led all teams during that stretch, but the Packers were at minus-5 during their 4-8 start this season. They forced only 12 turnovers through their first 12 games.

The Packers kept saying those takeaways eventually would come in bunches. Sure enough, the Packers have six interceptions and two fumble recoveries during a three-game winning streak in which they’ve produced a plus-5 turnover margin.

That pattern continued Sunday when Green Bay intercepted Tua Tagovailoa passes on each of Miami’s final three series in the Packers’ 26-20 road victory over the Dolphins.

“That’s how it is,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said after the game. “You get one pick, more are going to come.”

Green Bay (7-8) returns home for its final two regular-season games against the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) and Detroit Lions (7-8). Although the Packers still aren’t in total control of their destiny, they don’t need all that much help to earn a fourth straight postseason bid.

The Packers reach the playoffs if they win out and either the New York Giants (8-6-1) drop their two remaining games or the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) lose at least once more.